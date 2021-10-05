630 CHED supports: CISN Country 103.9 Yards for Hope

The CISN Country 103.9 Yards for Hope in support of the Hope Mission returns October 5 – 6! Collectively, over the last decade, the annual radiothon has raised over a million dollars.

Kicking off on Tuesday, October 5 @ 6:00 a.m., the award-winning radio station will march down the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. Starting at one end zone of the football field, the live broadcast will move one yard for every thousand dollars donated! Chris, Jack & Matt, will continue to move up the field, aiming to travel 110 yards and reach the other end zone by 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6.

To donate, please call Hope Mission 1-855-836-HOPE (4673) or give online at: https://hopemission.com/radiothon/

Hope begins with a meal at Hope Mission, and you can provide a meal and more. $54 will provide 20 hot, nutritious meals and care for those in need.