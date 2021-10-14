Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon’s Fourth Annual Home for Dinner Campaign and Virtual Celebration

Join Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon (RMH BC) for the fourth annual Home for Dinner community fundraising initiative on October 14, 2021, presented by Beedie. This year, Home for Dinner participants and the general public are invited to join RMH BC for an inspirational virtual celebration and raise a toast to the communities lending their support to families in need. The online event will feature live entertainment, family stories and an exciting silent auction, as well as a virtual toast to fundraisers, donors and supporters across B.C. and abroad.