Season Opener: Jill Barber and Band
Three time Juno Award Nominated singer-songwriter Jill Barber is set to return to The Act Arts Centre for an evening of unforgettable music with an unforgettable voice. With a bilingual repertoire of songs that span pop, vocal jazz and folk genres, this concert promises an enchanting evening that you'll never forget.
- $42 All Seats Buy Tickets
- All Ages
- info@mract.org 604 476 2787 (The ACT Arts Centre)
Three time Juno Award Nominated singer-songwriter Jill Barber is set to return to The Act Arts Centre for an evening of unforgettable music with an unforgettable voice. With a bilingual repertoire of songs that span pop, vocal jazz and folk genres, this concert promises an enchanting evening that you’ll never forget.