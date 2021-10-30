Menu

Music
Oct 30 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Season Opener: Jill Barber and Band

Where
The ACT Arts Centre - 11944 Haney Place, Maple Ridge, British Columbia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 30-10-2021 20:00 30-10-2021 22:00 America/Toronto Season Opener: Jill Barber and Band

Three time Juno Award Nominated singer-songwriter Jill Barber is set to return to The Act Arts Centre for an evening of unforgettable music with an unforgettable voice. With a bilingual repertoire of songs that span pop, vocal jazz and folk genres, this concert promises an enchanting evening that you’ll never forget.

 The ACT Arts Centre - 11944 Haney Place, Maple Ridge, British Columbia The ACT Arts Centre info@mract.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Price
$42 All Seats Buy Tickets
Ages
All Ages
Website
https://theactmapleridge.org/jill-barber
Contact
info@mract.org 604 476 2787 (The ACT Arts Centre)
