30-10-2021 20:00

30-10-2021 22:00

America/Toronto

Season Opener: Jill Barber and Band

Three time Juno Award Nominated singer-songwriter Jill Barber is set to return to The Act Arts Centre for an evening of unforgettable music with an unforgettable voice. With a bilingual repertoire of songs that span pop, vocal jazz and folk genres, this concert promises an enchanting evening that you’ll never forget.