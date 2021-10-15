Global Edmonton supports the Fall Home Show

Is your do-it-yourself a don’t? Get real home advice from trusted local experts at the Edmonton Fall Home Show running October 15 to 17.

From kitchen and baths to flooring and more, see the latest trends, get expert advice, and find great deals! Plus, discover new ideas and inspiration for all your home projects.

Show Hours

Friday, October 15; 12pm-9pm

Saturday, October 16; 10am-9pm

Sunday, October 17; 10am-6pm

Buy your tickets online and save at EdmontonFallHomeShow.com.