Surrey Hospitals Foundation: Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre Fundraising Match
Online - BC
info@surreyhospitalsfoundation.com 604-588-3371 (Surrey Hospitals Foundation)
Fall 2021
Double you support to the Surrey Hospital Foundation.
Help the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre upgrade their equipment for the public by donating today.
Plus your donation will be matched by businessman Jim Pattison himself up to $4 million dollars.
Visit DoubleYourDonation.ca to support.