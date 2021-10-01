Menu

Oct 1 - Oct 31 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Surrey Hospitals Foundation: Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre Fundraising Match

Where
Online - BC View Map
When
01-10-2021 00:00 31-10-2021 23:59

Fall 2021 | Donate today

 Online - BC
Website
https://www.surreyhospitalsfoundation.com/our-campaigns/doubleyourdonation/
Contact
info@surreyhospitalsfoundation.com 604-588-3371 (Surrey Hospitals Foundation)
Surrey Hospitals Foundation: Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre Fundraising Match - image

Fall 2021

Double you support to the Surrey Hospital Foundation.

Help the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre upgrade their equipment for the public by donating today.

Plus your donation will be matched by businessman Jim Pattison himself up to $4 million dollars.

Visit DoubleYourDonation.ca to support.