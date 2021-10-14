Global BC sponsors RMH BC: Home for Dinner Virtual Celebration
Thursday, October 14 | 7pm
Virtual
Sharing a meal with loved ones is always a special occasion and it’s even more so when it supports families at the Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon.
Join Global BC’s Kristi Gordon and Michael Newman for a virtual celebration and enjoy stories from families, special guests and performances, silent auction and more.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at RMHBC.ca