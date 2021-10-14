Menu

Virtual
Global BC sponsors RMH BC: Home for Dinner Virtual Celebration

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Thursday, October 14 | 7pm | Virtual

 Virtually Across BC - BC Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon homefordinner@rmhbc.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://rmhbc.ca/home-for-dinner/
Contact
homefordinner@rmhbc.ca 604-736-2957 (Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon)
Thursday, October 14 | 7pm
Virtual

Sharing a meal with loved ones is always a special occasion and it’s even more so when it supports families at the Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon.

Join Global BC’s Kristi Gordon and Michael Newman for a virtual celebration and enjoy stories from families, special guests and performances, silent auction and more.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at RMHBC.ca