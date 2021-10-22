Menu

Festival
Oct 22 - Oct 31 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Global BC sponsors Eerie Illusions

Where
Burnaby Village Museum - 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 22-10-2021 17:00 31-10-2021 22:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Eerie Illusions

October 22 to 31 | Burnaby Village Museum

 Burnaby Village Museum - 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby, BC Burnaby Village Museum bvm@burnaby.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://www.burnaby.ca/recreation-and-arts/events/eerie-illusions
Contact
bvm@burnaby.ca 604-297-4565 (Burnaby Village Museum)
Global BC sponsors Eerie Illusions - image View image in full screen

October 22 to 31 | Opening and closing times varies
Burnaby Village Museum

Head to the Burnaby Village Museum for Eerie Illusions, a multi-media Halloween experience for the whole family.

See state of the art lighting, soundcapes, and special effects that will amaze and astound visitors.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details Burnaby.ca/Halloween