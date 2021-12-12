680 CJOB welcomes Fred Penner to The Burton Cummings Theatre on Sunday, December 12th, 2021!

Presale runs Wednesday September 29th at 10am to Thursday September 30th at 10pm. Use code: CJOB

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 1st at 10am.

Memories will abound on Sunday, Dec. 12 at the Burton Cummings Theatre as Winnipeg’s own Fred Penner returns to delight his legion of Fred Heads…and their children. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 1 at Ticketmaster .

A gentle giant with kind eyes and an undeniable ability to make you feel good about yourself, this musical master brings 45 years of commitment, consistency, and depth to a career that skillfully blends the many genres of performing and communication.

His diverse accomplishments include a prolific 13 children’s albums, four Juno Awards, Orders of Canada and Manitoba, countless energetically packed live shows for throngs of eager audiences across North America, composing the music for APTN/YTV’s Tipi Tales, and so much more. He has, without a doubt, established himself as a fundamental part of the North American family entertainment scene.

About Fred Penner

Fred Penner has been on the road for 43 years, touching every corner of the country with his gentle spirit and ability to engage and delight an audience. His CBC TV series Fred Penner’s Place guaranteed his position in the annuls of Canadian family entertainment. Showing no signs of stopping, Fred continues to travel coast to coast to coast, living the adage, “Never underestimate your ability to make a difference in the life of a child’. Fred seems to thrive on sharing his music and energy with the young and young at heart.

Website: fredpenner.com