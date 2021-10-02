The Curio Collective Fall Vintage Show
Halifax's biggest and best Vintage Show is back!
Rogers Square - 1626 Grafton St., Halifax
Halifax’s biggest and best Vintage Show is back for fall with uniquely curated vintage and antiques from some of the region’s best sellers! Grab a friend and shop with style and sustainability in the heart of downtown Halifax. Our outdoor accessible venue provides a comfortable open-air shopping environment with a roof overhead!