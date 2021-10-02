Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Other
Oct 2 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

The Curio Collective Fall Vintage Show

Where
Rogers Square - 1626 Grafton St., Halifax, View Map
When
Add to Calendar 02-10-2021 10:00 02-10-2021 18:00 America/Toronto The Curio Collective Fall Vintage Show

Halifax’s biggest and best Vintage Show is back!

 Rogers Square - 1626 Grafton St., Halifax, whattheseoldthings@gmail.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Contact
whattheseoldthings@gmail.com 902-789-0885
The Curio Collective Fall Vintage Show - image View image in full screen

Halifax’s biggest and best Vintage Show is back for fall with uniquely curated vintage and antiques from some of the region’s best sellers! Grab a friend and shop with style and sustainability in the heart of downtown Halifax. Our outdoor accessible venue provides a comfortable open-air shopping environment with a roof overhead!