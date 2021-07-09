Halifax Citadel Ghost Tours

The Citadel gate swings open to reveal a tour guide in full period uniform standing on the drawbridge holding a glowing lantern aloft in the deepening twilight. He silently beckons for you to follow him across the drawbridge, through the arched stone gate and into the darkness of the fort that has dominated Halifax Harbour since 1749. You stay close to your guide, descending by candlelight through dimly lit passageways toward shadowy inner chambers. Breathlessly anticipating what sinister apparition might lurk around each corner, you pass through ditches, along cobblestone alleys and over eerie ramparts. Then descend into dark tunnels toward prison cells that once housed hapless soldiers convicted of minor offences. You’re on a nocturnal journey into the haunted history of Halifax Citadel that recounts many a ghost story, tales of the unexplained, and all recounted in chilling detail.

Public Tour dates and times: