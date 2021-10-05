Global Edmonton supports the 103.9 CISN Yards for Hope

In support of Hope Mission, an organization dedicated to helping the hungry and homeless, 103.9 CISN Country Yards for Hope radiothon is returning for another year to raise money for our city’s most vulnerable. Collectively, over the last decade, this initiative has raised over a million dollars.

Starting at one end zone of The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium on Tuesday, October 5 at 6:00am, the live 103.9 CISN Country Morning Show will move on yard for every thousand dollars donated, with goal of providing 42,000+ meals for the Hope Mission this Fall.

Chris, Jack and Matt will continue to move up the field, aiming to travel 110 yards and reach the other end zone by 9:00am on Wednesday, October 6!

To donate visit HopeMission.com or call 1-855-836-HOPE (4673).