Food
Oct 21 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Executive Fundraiser Dinner Benefiting Quebec’s Breast Cancer Foundation

Where
Rib'N Reef Steakhouse and Cigar Lounge - 8105 Decarie Blvd, Montreal, Quebec View Map
When
Add to Calendar 21-10-2021 18:00 21-10-2021 21:00 America/Toronto Executive Fundraiser Dinner Benefiting Quebec’s Breast Cancer Foundation

$ Price
$375-$899 Buy Tickets
Ages
21+
Contact
getsocial@sociallymontreal.com (Socially Montréal Inc.)
Socially Montreal is hosting its Executive Fundraiser Dinner on October 21 at RibNReef Restaurant in Montreal. This is a dinner to support Quebec's Breast Cancer Foundation in raising awareness and providing support to cancer patients and survivors across Quebec. 100% of proceeds will be donated to the foundation. Upon registration, Guests will receive a receipt for tax purposes. Meet with our meticulously curated list of executives in Greater Montreal and enjoy a 3-course exquisite dinner and drinks (included in the registration fee) Limited seats available due to COVID-19 regulations. Please note, proof of vaccination is required by the restaurant upon arrival for admission. Our Rendez-vous :October 21 at 6 p.m. More info: sociallymontreal.com. View image in full screen
