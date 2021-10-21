Executive Fundraiser Dinner Benefiting Quebec’s Breast Cancer Foundation

Socially Montreal is hosting its Executive Fundraiser Dinner on October 21 at RibNReef Restaurant in Montreal. This is a dinner to support Quebec's Breast Cancer Foundation in raising awareness and providing support to cancer patients and survivors across Quebec. 100% of proceeds will be donated to the foundation. Upon registration, Guests will receive a receipt for tax purposes. Meet with our meticulously curated list of executives in Greater Montreal and enjoy a 3-course exquisite dinner and drinks (included in the registration fee) Limited seats available due to COVID-19 regulations. Please note, proof of vaccination is required by the restaurant upon arrival for admission. Our Rendez-vous :October 21 at 6 p.m. More info: sociallymontreal.com.