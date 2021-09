01-10-2021 07:00

20-10-2021 16:00

America/Toronto

Heritage United Church Drive-Thru Fall Supper

Drive Thru Fall Turkey Supper Friday October 22, 2021. Tickets must be preordered and paid for in advance. Tickets $25.00 each. Tickets can be paid for by Cheque or E-transfer. To place order call Heritage United Church Office Monday to Friday 1 – 4PM 306-949-8377