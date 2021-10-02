Reach Society UnGala Virtual Auction 2021
- Where
- Virtual event hosted by Reach Child and Youth Development Society - 5050 47 Ave, Delta, BC View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 02-10-2021 01:00 17-10-2021 01:00 America/Toronto Reach Society UnGala Virtual Auction 2021
- Ages
- 19+
- Contact
- alisonm@reachchild.org 6049466622 (Alison Martin)
Online charity fundraiser featuring prizes providing travel, fitness, spa, golf, dining, beverages, retail products and art. A Getaway Vacation Raffle to Kingfisher Oceanside Resort & Spa and 50/50 draw are included. Visit http://www.reachsocietyauction.com to view the lots Oct.02-Oct.17, 2021. Proceeds benefit local children with developmental needs at Reach Child and Youth Development Society.