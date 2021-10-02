Menu

Virtual
Oct 2 - Oct 17 1:00 AM

Reach Society UnGala Virtual Auction 2021

Where
Virtual event hosted by Reach Child and Youth Development Society - 5050 47 Ave, Delta, BC View Map
When
Online charity fundraiser featuring prizes providing travel, fitness, spa, golf, dining, beverages, retail products and art. A Getaway Vacation Raffle to Kingfisher Oceanside Resort & Spa and 50/50 draw are included. Visit http://www.reachsocietyauction.com to view the lots Oct.02-Oct.17, 2021. Proceeds benefit local children with developmental needs at Reach Child and Youth Development Society.

Ages
19+
Website
https://www.reachsocietyauction.com/lite-ui/?controller=home
Contact
alisonm@reachchild.org 6049466622 (Alison Martin)
