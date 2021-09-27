FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: African Friendship Society Premieres Online Programming of Traditional African Arts and Culture Sept 27-Oct 24, 2021 Vancouver, BC. The 5th Annual Africa with the Masters Festival, presented by the African Friendship Society, has added a month-long online programming element to the three day in-person festival. The theme for this year’s festival is “Healing”: After the past year and a half, it is time to heal. The stress and anxiety caused by Covid-19, combined with ongoing systemic racism on the Black and African population means it is more important than ever to stay connected and feel pride in our ancestry. Jacky Essombe, artistic and executive director of the African Friendship Society says, “Through lessons and performances of traditional African dances, music, stories, and games, we get to know each other, heal, and connect-- regardless of who we are and where we live in Canada.” The daily online presentations and activities are facilitated by African Elders, knowledge keepers and professional African artists living in Canada. It even includes a weekly (online) trip to an African Village! The online festival travels to a new region of the continent each week, and each day offers something different: • Monday: Intro - the history and artistic and cultural diversity of the featured region. • Tuesday: Interactive Performance from an African artist. • Wednesday: African Bedtime Stories for Children - In English, French and sometimes Swahili. • Thursday: Rhythm Day (Chanting and Dance) • Friday: Game Night - Traditional games and crafts • Saturday: Day in the Village - live from Africa! • Sunday: Village Talks under the Baobab Tree with Griots, Elders and Knowledge Keepers Some of the Artists, Elders, and Knowledge-Keepers include: Jean Pierre Makosso, Zal Sissoko, Djely Tapa, Basile Tene, Jacky Yenga, Fana Soro, Comfort Ero, Kurai Mubaiwa, Etienne Cakpo, and many more. Several of the activities will be bilingual. The online festival is free and open to everyone. The African Friendship Society gratefully acknowledges the Department of Canadian Heritage, City of Vancouver, and the BC Arts Council for their support of the Festival. Website: https://africawiththemasters.ca/online/ Media Contact: Michelle Kneale, michellekneale@hotmail.com, or 236-865-9383. Interviews are available for English and French media outlets. Media images are available here: https://bit.ly/3zpHXIp.