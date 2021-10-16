Buti Glow Event followed by Champagne!!

Buti Glow is going to be the best night out ever! So pull out all that neon and white clothing, and come on down for a wicked night that has everything. We will have an amazing Buti yoga class followed by champagne.

I will be playing some sick beats, music that will never get old mixed with some new hip-hop beats. There is nothing like adorning yourself in glow paint and letting your body move freely & without judgment in a room full of strong women to make you feel like a freakin’ goddess.

So save the date! Buti Glow is a special event that fuses fun and fitness, so get ready to shake your asana! During this hour class, we will cover ourselves with glow paint and sweat with intention for a 60-minute flow in black-light. Buti Yoga infuses yoga, dance, primal movement, and plyometrics to create a movement that feeds our soul.

•6:00 Show up and Glow up

•6:30 Move and Groove

•After the class, of course, we will be celebrating with some champagne.

•Glow accessories and paint will be provided. Wear your best outfits and incorporate some white or neon colors.

•Bring water + your mat!

•LIMITED space available. This event will sell out first come first serve.

•Save your spot! e-transfer $30 to buddhabeatsyoga@hotmail.com

•Please include the event date and the full names of the people coming. Upon your arrival to the event you just tell them your name at the door.

•For more information please contact Aleena McKinnon

•Telephone: 1-250-808-1764