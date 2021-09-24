Yoga In A Salt Cave At Room & Pillar!!

I’m so excited to announce that Buddha Beats Yoga has teamed up with Room & Pillar salt cave spa!! Relax, meditate and breathe in the healing salt air while listening to meditative music and being surrounded by floor to ceiling Himalayan salt, while I Aleena McKinnon with Buddha beats yoga will guide you through a wonderful gentle yoga class. This class is about relaxing and letting go. We will move very slowly a moving meditation with the breath. Watery, fluid, rhythmic, simple, sweet movements.

Room & Pillar provides dry salt therapy through the exposure of thousands of pounds of Himalayan salt and a machine called a halo generator that grinds pharmaceutical-grade salt particles and releases them into the cave.

The Health Benefits of Dry Salt Therapy Include:

ALLERGIES • ASTHMA • SKIN CONDITIONS • STRESS • HEADACHES • ARTHRITIS.

All levels welcome.

We recommend bringing your yoga mat. If you need a mat please let me know.

Ticket price: $40.00

For tickets email transfer Aleena.

Please include the event date and the full names of the people coming and you email incase I need to get a hold of you. Upon your arrival to the event you just tell them your name at the door.

There is limited space available only 10 spots so get you tickets ASAP!!

THERE IS NO ROOM FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING IN THE CAVE UNFORTUNATELY

For more information please contact Aleena McKinnon

Email: buddhabeatsyoga@hotmail.com

Telephone: 1-250-808-1764

There are more dates for this amazing event :

Oct 9 at 4pm

Oct 16 at 4pm

Oct 23 at 6pm-Will be a different yoga teacher Aleena is away.

Oct 30 at 4pm-Will be a different yoga teacher Aleena is away.