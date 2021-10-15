630 CHED supports – Edmonton Fall Home Show
Edmonton Fall Home Show
Is your do-it-yourself a don't? Get real home advice from trusted local experts at the Edmonton Fall Home Show running October 15 to 17.
EdmontonFallHomeShow.com
From kitchen and baths to flooring and more, see the latest trends, get expert advice, and find great deals! Plus, discover new ideas and inspiration for all your home projects.
Show Hours
Friday, October 15; 12pm-9pm
Saturday, October 16; 10am-9pm
Sunday, October 17; 10am-6pm
Get your tickets at EdmontonFallHomeShow.com.