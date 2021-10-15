Menu

Oct 15 - Oct 17 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM

630 CHED supports – Edmonton Fall Home Show

Edmonton EXPO Centre - View Map
Add to Calendar 15-10-2021 10:00 17-10-2021 21:00 America/Toronto 630 CHED supports – Edmonton Fall Home Show

Is your do-it-yourself a don't? Get real home advice from trusted local experts at the Edmonton Fall Home Show running October 15 to 17.

http://EdmontonFallHomeShow.com
Is your do-it-yourself a don’t? Get real home advice from trusted local experts at the Edmonton Fall Home Show running October 15 to 17.

From kitchen and baths to flooring and more, see the latest trends, get expert advice, and find great deals! Plus, discover new ideas and inspiration for all your home projects.

Show Hours
Friday, October 15; 12pm-9pm
Saturday, October 16; 10am-9pm
Sunday, October 17; 10am-6pm

Get your tickets at EdmontonFallHomeShow.com.