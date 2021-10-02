The Sky’s No Limit: Girls Fly Too!- Free Aviation, Aerospace, Marine, and Defence Outreach Event
- Price
- Free
- Ages
- All ages
- Website
- https://www.girlsfly2.ca/
- Contact
- info@girlsfly2.ca 604-210-4033 (Girls Fly Too)
The Sky’s No Limit – Girls Fly Too! is not just for “girls”. It’s the world’s largest FREE gender diversity outreach event of its kind in Aviation, Aerospace, Marine and Defence. This event features interactive aircraft displays, hands-on activities related to aviation, and a treasure hunt for all participants. There will be free helicopter flights for female first-time fliers! Everyone is welcome regardless of age, gender or citizenship and no registration is required. All event participants aged 12 and up, display partners and volunteers will be required to show proof of being fully vaccinated to gain entry to our free event – without exception.