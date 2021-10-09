09-10-2021 10:00

The Rotary Club of Steveston SHREDDING 4.0

Bring your paper or old documents to our shredding event at McMath Secondary School on Oct. 9th 2021, funds raised will help us support the BC Wildfire Relief and our Write to Read programs. A donation of $10 per typical banks size box would be most appreciated.