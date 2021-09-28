RiverFest: Birds of the Fraser Estuary with Dr. Robert Butler

This September, as part of its annual RiverFest celebration, the Fraser River Discovery Centre is delighted to welcome back Dr. Rob Butler for a presentation on migratory birds arriving in the Fraser Estuary this fall! The Fraser River is home to a diverse range of migratory and resident birds throughout the year. As the days grow cooler and shorter, the river Estuary becomes a temporary rest-stop for thousands of migratory bird sheading South along the Pacific Flyway. To discuss this mass migration, we’re excited to welcome back ornithologist, author, filmmaker, and artist Dr. Rob Butler for a virtual presentation on Tuesday, September 28th. This is a great way to welcome our feathered friends and celebrate the marvelous biodiversity along the Fraser River! This presentation will take place on-line, via Zoom. Registration is free, but donations to the FRDC are welcome! After registering on Eventbrite, you will receive a link to the Zoom meeting on Sept 28th.