Global Edmonton supports Alberta Concussion Awareness Day

In partnership with the Sports Medicine Council of Alberta, Alberta Concussion Alliance and the Government of Alberta, September 29th is now Concussion Awareness Day in our province! Alberta Concussion Awareness Day was established to increase concussion awareness by providing information and encouraging action across Alberta. Concussion Awareness Day is for everyone with a role in healthy active living – sport and recreation participants, parents, coaches, organizers, educators and more!

For more information on Alberta Concussion Awareness Day and how to prevent concussions and recognize symptoms, please visit the Sports Medicine Council of Alberta website here.