Growing a Pollinator Garden: Virtual Gardening Workshop

Saturday, September 25 from 10:00 to 10:45 am While fall and winter may not be a time when pollinators actively make their presence known in your garden, what you do now sets your garden up for pollination success in the spring and summer. You’ll learn how to overwinter your garden and help local pollinators. Register for these online gardening workshops brought to you by the Edible Garden Project and the Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre. The Zoom link will be sent out 2 hours before the workshops begin.