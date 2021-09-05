On Sunday, September 26th from 11am to 4pm at the Emera Oval, Royal LePage Atlantic will be hosting the Alice House Walk A Mile event.

Since 2001, communities across the world have been holding annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes events to support victims of domestic and sexual violence. A Walk a Mile in Her Shoes® event is a playful opportunity for individuals to raise awareness in their community about the serious causes, effects, and remediations to sexualized violence against women. During this one mile walk, many men (and women) choose to walk the route wearing high-heeled shoes to demonstrate their commitment to the cause of ending interpersonal violence, particularly against women. All funds raised from the RLPA Walk A Mile are donated to Alice House.

Alice House provides opportunities for women and their children to create a life free from intimate partner violence by offering safe housing, counselling, and support services. Families are able to reclaim their lives and ensure that intimate partner violence does not frame their future or define their legacy.

If you’re interested in participating in this wonderful event please visit the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes website.

