Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Other
Oct 22 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Global BC supports VGH & UBC Foundation Night of a Thousand Stars Gala

Where
Vancouver Convention Centre or Virtually at Home - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 22-10-2021 19:00 22-10-2021 22:00 America/Toronto Global BC supports VGH & UBC Foundation Night of a Thousand Stars Gala

Friday, October 22 | Vancouver Convention Centre or Virtually at Home

 Vancouver Convention Centre or Virtually at Home - BC VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation events@vghfoundation.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
http://vghfoundation.ca/vghgala
Contact
events@vghfoundation.ca 1-877-875-4676 (VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation)
Global BC supports VGH & UBC Foundation Night of a Thousand Stars Gala - image

Friday, October 22 I 6pm to 9pm
Vancouver Convention Centre or Virtually at Home

Celebrate and support our health care stars at VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation’s Night of a Thousand Stars gala presented by B2Gold Corp.

You’re invited to a unique virtual event to raise vital funds to support the future of BC’s health care system.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at VGHFoundation.ca