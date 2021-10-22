Global BC supports VGH & UBC Foundation Night of a Thousand Stars Gala
- When
-
Add to Calendar 22-10-2021 19:00 22-10-2021 22:00 America/Toronto Global BC supports VGH & UBC Foundation Night of a Thousand Stars Gala
Friday, October 22 | Vancouver Convention Centre or Virtually at HomeVancouver Convention Centre or Virtually at Home - BC VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation events@vghfoundation.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Buy
- Buy Tickets
- Website
- http://vghfoundation.ca/vghgala
- Contact
- events@vghfoundation.ca 1-877-875-4676 (VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation)
Friday, October 22 I 6pm to 9pm
Vancouver Convention Centre or Virtually at Home
Celebrate and support our health care stars at VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation’s Night of a Thousand Stars gala presented by B2Gold Corp.
You’re invited to a unique virtual event to raise vital funds to support the future of BC’s health care system.
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Details at VGHFoundation.ca