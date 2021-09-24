Menu

Sep 24 - Oct 8 12:00 AM

Fall in Nanaimo

Where
Nanaimo, BC View Map
When
24-09-2021 00:00 08-10-2021 00:00

Fall

 Nanaimo, BC Tourism Nanaimo info@tourismnanaimo.com
Website
https://tourismnanaimo.com/
Contact
info@tourismnanaimo.com 250-751-1556 (Tourism Nanaimo)
Fall in Nanaimo - image View image in full screen

Enjoy the change of the seasons in Nanaimo this fall.

Take part of the many layers of fun for the whole family.

Go on a guided walking tour, enjoy whale watching, kayaking, mountain biking, and much more.

Details at TourismNanaimo.com