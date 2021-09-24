Fall in Nanaimo
- Where
Nanaimo, BC
- When
-
- Website
- https://tourismnanaimo.com/
- Contact
- info@tourismnanaimo.com 250-751-1556 (Tourism Nanaimo)
Enjoy the change of the seasons in Nanaimo this fall.
Take part of the many layers of fun for the whole family.
Go on a guided walking tour, enjoy whale watching, kayaking, mountain biking, and much more.
Details at TourismNanaimo.com