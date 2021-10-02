Global BC supports LGH Open Day presented by Craftsman Collision
Saturday, October 2 | 11am-4pm | Online
- info@lghfoundation.com 604-984-5785 (LGH Foundation)
Saturday, October 2 | 11am-4pm
Online
Get the rare opportunity to go behind the scenes at Lions Gate Hospital at LGH’s Open Day.
Be part of live Q&A’s with physicians, get an exclusive hospital tour, and learn about Cancer care, neurosurgery and more.
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Details at LGHFoundation.com