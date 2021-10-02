Menu

Virtual
Oct 2 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Global BC supports LGH Open Day presented by Craftsman Collision

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 02-10-2021 11:00 02-10-2021 16:00 America/Toronto Global BC supports LGH Open Day presented by Craftsman Collision

Saturday, October 2 | 11am-4pm | Online

 Virtually Across BC - BC LGH Foundation info@lghfoundation.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://lghfoundation.com/event/lgh-open-day/
Contact
info@lghfoundation.com 604-984-5785 (LGH Foundation)
Saturday, October 2 | 11am-4pm
Online

Get the rare opportunity to go behind the scenes at Lions Gate Hospital at LGH’s Open Day.

Be part of live Q&A’s with physicians, get an exclusive hospital tour, and learn about Cancer care, neurosurgery and more.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at LGHFoundation.com

Clickable image 1