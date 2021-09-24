Menu

Sports
Global BC supports BC Lions: Truth & Reconciliation Game Night

BC Place - 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver, BC View Map
Friday, September 24 | 7:30pm | BC Place, Vancouver

https://www.bclions.com/next-home-game/
fanservices@bclions.com 604-589-ROAR (7627) (BC Lions Football Club)
Friday, September 24 | 7:30pm
BC Place, Vancouver

Join the BC Lions in recognizing Truth & Reconciliation Day.

Ten thousand t-shirts in support of the Orange Shirt Day campaign will be distributed at their September 24th game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at BCLions.com