Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Food
Sep 18 - Sep 25 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Osoyoos Farmers’ Market

Where
Town Hall Square - 8707 Main Street, Osoyoos, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 18-09-2021 09:00 25-09-2021 13:00 America/Toronto Osoyoos Farmers’ Market

September 18 & 25 | 9am-1pm | Town Hall Square, Osoyoos

 Town Hall Square - 8707 Main Street, Osoyoos, BC Destination Osoyoos osoyoosmarketonmain@hotmail.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://www.destinationosoyoos.com/event/osoyoos-market-on-main-summer-farmers-market/
Contact
osoyoosmarketonmain@hotmail.com 250-495 3537 (Destination Osoyoos)
Osoyoos Farmers’ Market - image View image in full screen

September 18 & 25 
Town Hall Square, Osoyoos

Enjoy the bountiful farmers market while your in Osoyoos.

Shop from over 40 local vendors including craft artisans, bakers, farms, wineries, and much more at the Osoyoos Farmers Market, every Saturday until the end of September.

Details at DestinationOsoyoos.com

Clickable image 1
Clickable image 2