Longines FEI Jumping World Cup
- When
-
Add to Calendar 26-09-2021 14:00 26-09-2021 18:00 America/Toronto Longines FEI Jumping World Cup
Sunday, September 26 | 2pm | Thundbird Show Park, LangleyThunderbird Show Park - 24550 72 Avenue, Langley, BC Thunderbird Show Park DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Buy
- Buy Tickets
- Website
- https://tbird.ca/
- Contact
- 604-888-4585 (Thunderbird Show Park)
Sunday, September 26 | 2pm
Thunderbird Show Park, Langley
Head to Thunderbird Show Park in Langley to see the very best in equestrian show jumping at the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup.
Get tickets and information at Tbird.ca/tickets