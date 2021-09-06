Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports
Sep 26 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Longines FEI Jumping World Cup

Where
Thunderbird Show Park - 24550 72 Avenue, Langley, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 26-09-2021 14:00 26-09-2021 18:00 America/Toronto Longines FEI Jumping World Cup

Sunday, September 26 | 2pm | Thundbird Show Park, Langley

 Thunderbird Show Park - 24550 72 Avenue, Langley, BC Thunderbird Show Park DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://tbird.ca/
Contact
604-888-4585 (Thunderbird Show Park)
Longines FEI Jumping World Cup - image

Sunday, September 26 | 2pm
Thunderbird Show Park, Langley

Head to Thunderbird Show Park in Langley to see the very best in equestrian show jumping at the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup.

Get tickets and information at Tbird.ca/tickets

 