Festival
Oct 2 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Global BC supports World Maritime Festival at Port of Vancouver

Where
North Point at Canada Place - 999 Canada Place Way, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 02-10-2021 12:00 02-10-2021 16:00 America/Toronto Global BC supports World Maritime Festival at Port of Vancouver

Saturday, October 2 | Noon to 4pm | North Point at Canada Place, Vancouver

 North Point at Canada Place - 999 Canada Place Way, Vancouver, BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://www.portvancouver.com/WorldMaritimeDay/
Global BC supports World Maritime Festival at Port of Vancouver - image

Saturday, October 2 | Noon to 4pm
North Point at Canada Place, Vancouver

Head to the North Point of Canada Place for World Maritime Day.

Enjoy live music, performances, safe and distanced fun activities all to recognize the importance maritime security and the marine environment.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at PortVancouver.com/WorldMaritimeDay