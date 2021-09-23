interplay_2021 – multidisciplinary art shows

interplay_2021: live online shows Sep 23+24 features collaborative and/or multidisciplinary approaches to performance by... . Sidi Chen (ritual performance) . Find Mutya (experimental video, music, movement, poetry, textiles) . Brandy Leary (choreographic research, videography) . Kıvanç Tatar w/ Tamar Tabori (creative artificial intelligence, dance) . Raj Gill (multidisciplinary performance art) . Stéphanie Cyr w/ Ted Littlemore (site-specific performance) Celebrating 10 years (in some form or other), interplay_ continues to be supported by the Moberly Arts and Cultural Centre. In turn, we promote exciting multidisciplinary artists from Coast Salish territories and beyond. Co-producers Deanna Peters and Victor Tran have amassed gracious and innovative support from Moberly, Mutable Subject, Co. ERASGA; and along with the co-curators Tasha Faye + Evans khattieQ + Sammy Chien, are honoured to present the 2021 artists and their work. Please contact deanna@mutablesubject.ca and/or tran.victorvan@gmail.com with any media or other inquiries. @interplay_arts ~ #interplay_2021 image credits: "Replica of Melancholy" by Sidi Chen, 2019 "My Mental Institution" by Raj Gill, 2021 "Simplicity by Brandon" Leary, 2021 courtesy of Anandam.