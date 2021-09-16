Art Exhibit: PAINTER’S PREROGATIVE (Jonathan Forrest)

OPENING RECEPTION: September 16th, 6:00pm to 8:00pm. EXHIBITION: September 16th through October 21st.

Art Placement is pleased to present Painter’s Prerogative, an exhibition of works on canvas and paper by Jonathan Forrest. Over the course of nearly four decades, Forrest has established a national reputation for his unique and continuously evolving approach to abstraction. Throughout the breadth of his production, which is paradoxically notable for its variety as well as its cohesiveness, one element remains constant: his passion for the medium of paint.

ALSO OPENING SEPTEMBER 16th: ART NOW 2021 (Saskatchewan Fine Art Fair) – Online + On Location. September 16th through 26th.

The sixth edition of ART NOW, Saskatchewan’s Fine Art Fair presented by SaskGalleries, takes place online and on location September 16th-26th. Join us online for the opening night on September 16th to be among the first to view the works on offer, and visit us in the gallery on September 25th to view the works in person.

