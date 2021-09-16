THE MUSICAL JAM 2021/2022 Dates
2021 JAM DATES: September 16th, October 7th & 21st, November 4th & 18th, December 2nd & 16th. 2022 JAM DATES: January 6th & 20th, February 3rd & 17th, March 3rd & 17th, April 7th & 21st, May 5th & 19th, June 2nd & 16th. NO JAM SESSIONS IN JULY AND AUGUST 2022.
If you play an instrument and/or sing. If you like to listen to music and/or dance, come on out to the ST. GEORGE’S SENIOR’S CLUB. The Musical Jam is held on the 1st & 3rd THURSDAY OF THE MONTH. Doors open @12:30pm. Everyone is welcome!!! Admission is FREE!!! Coffee & Cookies at 1/2 time.
Contacts: Steve Pisio 306-384-6318, Wally Wandzura 306-934-8058 and Sylvia Zakreski 306-382-4390.