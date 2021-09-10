Garage Sale – A Community Fundraiser

*A Community Fundraiser for 7-Month Old Rennah* Seven-month old Rennah is fighting for her life – with her only option being a heart transplant – due to mitral regurgitation and cardiomyopathy, because a valve in her heart is not functioning properly. Aiesha, Rennah’s mother and student within our Vancouver Career College, along with Rennah’s father, have the opportunity to travel to Edmonton to get Rennah a new heart – after which, she will seek additional care for three months in Edmonton, before they can return to Burnaby. Vancouver Career College is launching a community fundraiser on Saturday, September 25 from 9am-3pm to help Rennah and her family with the financial support they need on this remarkable and life-changing journey. Every $1 raised by the community will be doubled by Vancouver Career College with $2 towards Rennah and her family. Locked Up for Love will feature a number of students, teachers, faculty (and even elected officials!) “imprisoned” only to be released by minimum donation bail; a community-driven garage sale; a bake sale, a by-donation barbeque, by-donation haircuts, raffles, silent auctions, and much more! Plus, 93.7 JRFM will be onsite during the event, in addition to other local entertainment. Make sure to come by and check out our community fundraiser!.