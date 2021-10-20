Menu

Food
Oct 20 - Nov 3 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Global BC supports Dan’s Legacy’s Chefs in the House

Where
Online - BC View Map
When
October 20, 27 and November 3 | Online

October 20, 27 and November 3 | Online

 Online - BC Amy Mildenberger amy@danslegacy.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://danslegacy.com/chefs-in-the-house/
Contact
amy@danslegacy.com 604-763-6024 (Amy Mildenberger)
Global BC supports Dan’s Legacy’s Chefs in the House - image

October 20, 27 and November 3
Online

Zoom in and cook along with the chefs at Dan’s Legacy’s “Chefs in the House” interactive cooking show fundraiser October 20, 27 and November 3.

Ask questions, learn tips and tricks, and find out what really goes on inside a professional kitchen.

Bid on silent auction items as well and get your holiday shopping done early!

Funds raised at the event support Dan’s Legacy’s trauma informed counselling and life-skills programs for youth at risk in Metro Vancouver.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at DansLegacy.com

