Global BC supports Dan’s Legacy’s Chefs in the House

October 20, 27 and November 3

Online

Zoom in and cook along with the chefs at Dan’s Legacy’s “Chefs in the House” interactive cooking show fundraiser October 20, 27 and November 3.

Ask questions, learn tips and tricks, and find out what really goes on inside a professional kitchen.

Bid on silent auction items as well and get your holiday shopping done early!

Funds raised at the event support Dan’s Legacy’s trauma informed counselling and life-skills programs for youth at risk in Metro Vancouver.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at DansLegacy.com