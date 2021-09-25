Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - ‘Cops’ TV show brought back by Fox after cancellation

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports
Sep 25 - Sep 26 9:00 AM

Global Edmonton & 630 CHED support: HSBC Canada Sevens

Where
Commonwealth Stadium - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 25-09-2021 09:00 26-09-2021 09:00 America/Toronto Global Edmonton & 630 CHED support: HSBC Canada Sevens

Join us at Commonwealth Stadium on September 25 & 26 for HSBC Canada Sevens. Tickets are on sale now at edmonton.canadasevens.com.

Commonwealth Stadium - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://edmonton.canadasevens.com
Global Edmonton & 630 CHED support: HSBC Canada Sevens - image View image in full screen

The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series is one of the most dynamic global sporting events on the market, featuring the dynamism of sevens rugby, paired with a spectacle of entertainment and fan engagement that is second to none.

Join us at Commonwealth Stadium on September 25 & 26 for HSBC Canada Sevens. Tickets are on sale now.