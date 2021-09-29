The Polygon Gallery is pleased to showcase 17 emerging artists from Abbotsford, Kelowna, Vancouver and Victoria in The Lind Prize 2021 exhibition. Most of the artists are recent interdisciplinary, film and visual arts graduates from Emily Carr University, Simon Fraser University, University of British Columbia (including UBC Okanagan) and University of Victoria. The exhibition reflects a breadth of approaches to photography and moving pictures that in addition to photographic prints will include photosculpture, video installation and film. New works are being created for this occasion and the artists are enthusiastically welcoming the opportunity to yet again be able to show their artworks in a gallery, rather than a virtual space. Lind Prize 2021 artists: Rebecca Bair, Mollie Burke, Hannah Campbell, Steven Cottingham, Jacen Dennis, Sai Di, Suzanne Friesen, Levi Glass, Jordan Hill, Kevin Holliday, Ana Valine, Deb Silver, Graeme Wahn, Graham Wiebe, Gloria Wong, Qiuli Wu, and Charlotte Zhang. Established in 2016, the Philip B. Lind Emerging Artist Prize is awarded annually to an emerging BC-based artist working in mediums of film, photography, or video. Artists are nominated for the prize by staff and faculty from established arts institutions, organisations, and post-secondary programs from across the province.