Copper and Fire
- When
-
Add to Calendar 18-09-2021 10:00 18-09-2021 15:00 America/Toronto Copper and Fire
Our annual Copper and Fire event celebrates artists from all over BC that use mined materials “of the earth” including metalworkers, painters, jewellers and sculptors. Join us on Saturday September 18th to celebrate the arts and observe talented artists showcase and demonstrate their craft. Artists will include earth-inspired jewellery, sculpture, copper work, gemstone art, pottery…Britannia Mine Museum - 150 Copper Way, Britannia Beach, BC Elena Whitman ewhitman@bcmm.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Price
- 20 Buy Tickets
- Ages
- 5-100
- Contact
- ewhitman@bcmm.ca 6048692233 (Elena Whitman)
Our annual Copper and Fire event celebrates artists from all over BC that use mined materials “of the earth” including metalworkers, painters, jewellers and sculptors. Join us on Saturday September 18th to celebrate the arts and observe talented artists showcase and demonstrate their craft. Artists will include earth-inspired jewellery, sculpture, copper work, gemstone art, pottery and painting.