Sep 18 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Copper and Fire

Where
Britannia Mine Museum - 150 Copper Way, Britannia Beach, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 18-09-2021 10:00 18-09-2021 15:00 America/Toronto Copper and Fire

Our annual Copper and Fire event celebrates artists from all over BC that use mined materials “of the earth” including metalworkers, painters, jewellers and sculptors. Join us on Saturday September 18th to celebrate the arts and observe talented artists showcase and demonstrate their craft. Artists will include earth-inspired jewellery, sculpture, copper work, gemstone art, pottery…

 Britannia Mine Museum - 150 Copper Way, Britannia Beach, BC Elena Whitman ewhitman@bcmm.ca
$ Price
20 Buy Tickets
Ages
5-100
Website
https://www.britanniaminemuseum.ca/blogs/events/copper-fire-arts-festival
Contact
ewhitman@bcmm.ca 6048692233 (Elena Whitman)
