Sep 18 - Sep 19 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Global Edmonton supports: BE Home Tour 2021

Various locations - View Map
Add to Calendar 18-09-2021 11:00 19-09-2021 16:00 America/Toronto Global Edmonton supports: BE Home Tour 2021

Be in someone else’s house (for a change) and arouse your creativity and inspiration with amazing decorating, design and renovation ideas with Ballet Edmonton’s BE Home Tour!

http://BalletEdmonton.ca/be-home-tour/
Be in someone else’s house (for a change) and arouse your creativity and inspiration with amazing decorating, design and renovation ideas with Ballet Edmonton’s BE Home Tour!

Tour inside five remarkable and impressive homes in Edmonton, all in support of Ballet Edmonton. Each $40 ticket allows one patron to view each home at their own pace over the two-day tour period from 11am – 4pm on Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19.