Global Edmonton supports: Pets in the Park: Neighbourhood Edition

The Edmonton Humane Society is coming to your community this year with the neighbouhood edition of their popular Pets in the Park event!

Pet guardians and animal lovers are invited to celebrate the incredible impact pets have on our lives, while giving back to animals in need. Participate in the virtual walk or run, then stop by for fun and sun at one of five pop-up dog park sites around the city! For details and to register, visit PetsInTheParkYEG.com.