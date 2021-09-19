Menu

Festival
Sep 19 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Global Edmonton supports: Pets in the Park: Neighbourhood Edition

In Your Neighbourhood + 5 Pop-Up Sites at Local Dog Parks - View Map
19-09-2021 12:00 19-09-2021 14:00

 In Your Neighbourhood + 5 Pop-Up Sites at Local Dog Parks - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
http://PetsInTheParkYEG.com
The Edmonton Humane Society is coming to your community this year with the neighbouhood edition of their popular Pets in the Park event!

Pet guardians and animal lovers are invited to celebrate the incredible impact pets have on our lives, while giving back to animals in need. Participate in the virtual walk or run, then stop by for fun and sun at one of five pop-up dog park sites around the city! For details and to register, visit PetsInTheParkYEG.com.