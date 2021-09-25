Menu

Sep 25 7:00 PM

Global Edmonton & 630 CHED support: Sight Night

Rundle Park - View Map
Join us for Sight Night on September 25 and help raise awareness and funds for the Alberta Sports & Recreation Association for the Blind

http://SightNightEdmonton.ca
Sight Night is a fun run after dark where vision is optional. There is a chipped 5 or 10 k run or a 2.5k walk on Sept 25 at 7pm. Join us in Rundle Park to raise awareness and funds for the Alberta Sports & Recreation Association for the Blind. Sight Night directly supports  competitive sport and recreation opportunities for Albertans with sight loss.