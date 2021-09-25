Global Edmonton & 630 CHED support: Sight Night
- Where
- Rundle Park - View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 25-09-2021 19:00 25-09-2021 19:00 America/Toronto Global Edmonton & 630 CHED support: Sight Night
Join us for Sight Night on September 25 and help raise awareness and funds for the Alberta Sports & Recreation Association for the BlindRundle Park - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- http://SightNightEdmonton.ca
Sight Night is a fun run after dark where vision is optional. There is a chipped 5 or 10 k run or a 2.5k walk on Sept 25 at 7pm. Join us in Rundle Park to raise awareness and funds for the Alberta Sports & Recreation Association for the Blind. Sight Night directly supports competitive sport and recreation opportunities for Albertans with sight loss.