Exhibition Opening & Virtual Artist Talk | Water Speaks

Inspired by local waterscapes, culture and history, the Water Speaks textile installation series features original artwork by eight artists and represents the winning stories from the Young Water Speaks national youth storytelling project. Winning authors participated in Waterlution’s Young Water Speaks workshops led by Youth Advisory Board volunteers. Visit PoMoArts Gallery to see this exhibition in person or view the digital gallery on PoMoArts.ca. Check the website for hours and our COVID 19 Safety Plan. September 23 – October 28, 2021 in the Gallery Location: Port Moody Arts Centre 2425 St. Johns Street Virtual Artist Talk and Tour: Thursday October 7th | 7:15 pm Facebook live.