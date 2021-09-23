Exhibition Opening & Virtual Artist Talk | Hope Forstenzer | The Dream of Flight

Glass sculptor Hope Forstenzer chose historical and mythological inspirations for her new series of wings. Wings, and their ability to lift their owners into the sky, are a source of tremendous human fantasy and jealousy. In every part of our history we revere creatures who can fly, and we imbue our religious practices with winged angels, birds, and icons. Flying is freedom, flying is joy, flying is magical, flying is escape, and flying is always just outside of the human body’s experience. Visit PoMoArts Gallery to see this exhibition in person or view the digital gallery on PoMoArts.ca. Check the website for hours and our COVID 19 Safety Plan. September 23 – October 28, 2021 in the Gallery Location: Port Moody Arts Centre 2425 St. Johns Street Virtual Artist Talk and Tour: Wednesday September 29th | 7:00 pm Facebook live.