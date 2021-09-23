Exhibition Opening & Virtual Artist Talk | Art 4 Life

Art 4 Life From fine art to fun art this group exhibition is geared to the young and the young at heart. Art 4 Life runs five-weeks and includes in person and virtual art, activities and events for the whole family. The goal is to cultivate artistic growth in our community by inspiring and engaging children, while raising opportunities for active participation and discussion. The benefits of an arts education affect every area of life and we hope it’s a lifelong journey. Visit PoMoArts Gallery to see exhibitions in person or view the digital gallery on PoMoArts.ca. Check the website for hours and our COVID 19 Safety Plan. September 23 – October 28, 2021 in the Gallery Location: Port Moody Arts Centre 2425 St. Johns Street Virtual Exhibition Opening & Artist Talk: Thursday September 23| 7:15 pm Facebook live.