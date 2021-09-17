Menu

Virtual
Sep 17 - Sep 19 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Power To Summit Vancouver 2021

104-9882 Fifth Street, Sidney, BC
Add to Calendar 17-09-2021 09:00 19-09-2021 17:00 America/Toronto Power To Summit Vancouver 2021

Power To Be, along with sponsor Newmont, is hosting Power To Summit Vancouver, a virtual summit of North America’s highest peak – Mt. Denali. By joining in this virtual event, you’ll be helping to raise funds and awareness for our mission of removing barriers and creating access to nature. Over the course of three days,…

 Shellene McConnell smcconnell@powertobe.ca
19+
https://powertobe.ca/event/power-to-summit-vancouver.
smcconnell@powertobe.ca 2506342264 (Shellene McConnell)
Power To Be, along with sponsor Newmont, is hosting Power To Summit Vancouver, a virtual summit of North America’s highest peak – Mt. Denali. By joining in this virtual event, you’ll be helping to raise funds and awareness for our mission of removing barriers and creating access to nature. Over the course of three days, teams of four will work together to cumulatively complete the elevation of Mt. Denali. Racers can gain elevation anywhere—climbing stairs, on a hiking trail, on an inclined street or a hill. In the spirit of Power To Be, racers can expect a little challenge and some fun along the way, with Best Dressed, Team Spirit and Social Media Challenges throughout the journey. By the end of the event, teams can be proud of having worked together to virtually summit a peak for a great cause, while keeping safe and respecting COVID-19 safety guidelines. View image in full screen
