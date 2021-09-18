WSO: Bluegrass Symphony featuring the neWSOunds

680 CJOB welcomes the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra‘s presentation of Bluegrass Symphony featuring the neWSOunds, September 18th 7 19th at the Centennial Concert Hall.

Bluegrass Symphony featuring the neWSOunds

The neWSOunds are back by popular demand… with a new name! Gregory Hay (banjo), Chris Anstey (fiddle), Mike Kemp (percussion) and Meredith Johnson (double bass) highlight the versatility of classical musicians with an uplifting mix of contemporary and traditional bluegrass favourites alongside the WSO. You’ll be tapping your toes in no time and see why they became an instant audience favourite at last season’s Holiday Celebration and WSO@Home livestream concerts!

COVID health regulations are in effect at the Centennial Concert Hall. Only fully vaccinated patrons will be allowed in. Proof of vaccination and picture ID required. Children under 12 must be accompanied by a fully vaccinated caregiver. Masks are also mandatory. For more information on reopening protocols, visit http://www.wso.ca/safety

Get more acquainted

Bluegrass music can be traced back to the 1940s, beginning in the United States of America in the Appalachian region. The genre derives its name from the band Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys.

It still owes its roots to the United Kingdom, mostly English, Scottish, and Irish dance tunes. It also got some inspiration from the traditional African-American jazz and blues

The fiddle, one of the instruments featured in bluegrass, (made by Italians and first used in sixteenth century Europe) was one of the first instruments to be brought into America. Because of their small size and versatility, they became very popular.

Even the ‘King of Rock and Roll’ was influenced by Bluegrass music. Elvis played Bill Monroe’s ‘Blue Moon of Kentucky’, but in an upbeat and decidedly rock and roll style that only Elvis could play.