Heritage Lunch and Learn: St. Andrews-Wesley Church

One of the largest historic churches in the province, St. Andrews-Wesley Church was designed by the architects Twizell & Twizell in a freely-adapted Gothic Revival style between 1930 and 1933. A designated municipal heritage site, it recently underwent a full seismic upgrade and restoration work, which was awarded the 2021 BC Heritage Award for Outstanding Conservation. Join heritage consultant Donald Luxton and engineer of record for the project Dennis Gam to learn about the completed restoration and seismic upgrade, including how interior and exterior character-defining elements were preserved or rehabilitated and how missing or deteriorated elements were restored. About the Speakers: Donald Luxton is founder and principal at Donald Luxton & Associates and has worked as heritage consultant on numerous projects over more than three decades. He is also an author and educator with several prestigious literary and heritage awards to his name. Dennis Gam is an engineer and principal at RJC Engineers. He specializes in seismic risk mitigation, renovation, and structural repair projects for existing buildings.