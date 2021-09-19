Menu

Sep 19 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Fraser Valley Rock & Gem Club Tailgate

Where
Royal Canadian Legion - 26607 Fraser Highway, Aldergrove, BC View Map
When
At the September Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club tailgate sale, well known vendors with quality products will offer good prices on jewelry, rock specimens, novelties and some equipment. There will also be some demonstrations, The sale is on Sunday September 19 , 2021. Visit them at the Royal Canadian Legion, 26607 Fraser Highway, Aldergrove…

Website
https://www.bclapidary.com
At the September Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club tailgate sale, well known vendors with quality products will offer good prices on jewelry, rock specimens, novelties and some equipment. There will also be some demonstrations, The sale is on Sunday September 19 , 2021. Visit them at the Royal Canadian Legion, 26607 Fraser Highway, Aldergrove between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. . There will be some new vendors as well. View image in full screen
