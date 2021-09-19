Fraser Valley Rock & Gem Club Tailgate

At the September Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club tailgate sale, well known vendors with quality products will offer good prices on jewelry, rock specimens, novelties and some equipment. There will also be some demonstrations, The sale is on Sunday September 19 , 2021. Visit them at the Royal Canadian Legion, 26607 Fraser Highway, Aldergrove between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. . There will be some new vendors as well.