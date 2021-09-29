(Vancouver, B.C.) – The Firehall Arts Centre is thrilled to open its 2021-22 season with the world premiere of Chapter 21 from Wednesday, September 29 to Sunday, October 3, 2021. In addition to these in-person performances, Chapter 21 will be recorded and made available for online viewing for those who are immunocompromised or unvaccinated. Details for the online performances will be available soon at www.ravenspiritdance.com and www.firehallartscentre.ca. Produced by Raven Spirit Dance, Chapter 21 is choreographed by Starr Muranko and directed by Yvette Nolan. This dance/theatre piece explores what happens when a vibrant, active artist comes face to face with a crippling collision of events. Chapter 21 is a reflection on the days that have come to pass, and the art of becoming. A new baby boy; Chromosome 21; the big “C” diagnosis, 21 days between treatments, and 21 days to re-pattern beliefs; Courage; Faith; Resilience. “It is with such pleasure that we celebrate bringing this important work to the stage,” says Firehall Arts Centre’s Artistic Producer, Donna Spencer. “Postponement by the pandemic has not affected the potency and importance of this work as it mirrors not only the determination of artists to create work – even in the midst of difficult challenges – but also the joy and the resilience that humankind has when the going gets tough.” September 29-October 3, 2021 | Firehall Arts Centre| 280 E. Cordova Opening Night: September 29 at 7:30pm Performance Times: Wednesday-Saturday, 7:30pm | Sunday, 3:00pm Tickets: From $15; Available online at firehallartscentre.ca or by phone at 604.689.0926.